Rugby sides are ready to compete. Photo / Bevan Conley

Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau have thrown themselves the barest lifeline in the race to keep their WRFU Senior competition playoffs streak alive with three big games remaining.

Solid home support on Old Timers and Sponsors Day this weekend at the Country Club cannot come soon enough for Kaierau (3-5), who host table neighbours Black Bull Liquor Pirates (4-4) in another must-win game.

After making the semifinals in three consecutive seasons, finishing fourth, Kaierau have struggled this year against the top teams, especially those from the northern subunion, but last weekend’s nail-biting win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood has left coach Mike Lama’s men clinging on to eighth spot in a season with quarterfinals.

“Just a real tough game, Rātana really brought it to us in the forwards. They were all over us but we managed to stay in the fight,” said Lama.

“It’s one of the more competitive competitions we’ve had, the top eight teams giving it to each other.”

While the team had a little extra help last Saturday with some Tasman Tanning Premier players – representative prop Raymond Salu granted WRFU permission to play 40 minutes – others are carrying the can on the regular.

Flanker Eng Taito scored a great individual try in the first half with Rātana, second-five Opetini Dryden has Premier experience, while this season young halfback Tyrese Lama reluctantly accepted the captaincy.

“He can run the ‘coms’ from the forwards and the backs there,” said Mike Lama.

“It’s not the role he wanted but one he had to take on board.

“We’ve got a good culture in both our teams.”

The Kaierau Seniors were planning to run Thursday’s training session against their Premier clubmates to get as much preparation as they can for this late run – as the Pirates game will be followed by title contenders Forest 360 Marist Knights and finishes with McCrea Scanning Counties.

“The boys know we’re not cemented in that top eight, anything can happen,” said Lama.

“We’ve just got to play hard rugby and be on top when the whistle blows.”

Senior draw

June 4, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Marton vs Hunterville, Marton Park; Counties vs Rātana, Macnab Domain (2pm); Border vs Celtic, Dallison Park; Knights vs Ruapehu, Spriggens Park; Kaierau vs Pirates, Country Club; Taihape vs Utiku Old Boys, Memorial Park.

Women’s competition

The penultimate round of the WRFU women’s competition regular season will pit the confirmed semifinalists against each other, although not in their likely finishing order.

Coming off the bye, Byfords Construction Taihape (5-1) have had a bit of time to think about and prepare for their big match hosting undefeated AGC Marist Clovers (6-0) at Memorial Park on Friday night.

Taihape, who lost 38-24 to Marist in early May at Cooks Gardens, could take a lot of heart from the efforts of Silks Audit Rātana (3-3), who would come the closest to ending Marist’s streak at Cooks last Friday, beaten 26-17.

Still with an outside chance of catching Taihape on the points table, Rātana will now face up to Speedy Signs Kaierau (2-5) at the Country Club, where they previously defeated them 20-5 in May.

After the default to Marist, Kaierau was back to strength for their 59-14 win over Marton Queenbeez (0-7) at Marton Park last Saturday, ending Queenbeez’s slim mathematical chance of making the top four.

The hosts scored two tries in reaching their highest score of the season.

Kaierau still have the chance to move past Rātana up to third place in the standings with a win over them, changing the complexion of the playoffs to avoid Marist until a potential final.

They kick off at 6pm while the Memorial Park fixture is at 7.30pm.

Happenings

TALAWADUA: Whanganui’s international player Sosoli Talawadua represented Manusina (Samoa) squad in the Oceania Championship in Brisbane recently. After a default win over Cassowaries (Papua New Guinea), Manusina defeated Lofa XV (Tonga) 29-0, but lost to new champions Fijiana 27-13 on Sunday.

REPRESENTATIVES: Whanganui’s Brianna Wallace, Anahera Hamahona, Kara Adrole, Kiera Mete and Mia Maraku were named in the Manawatū High Performance squad who played Tui Invitational XV (Hawke’s Bay) on Saturday, winning 48-12 in Hastings. Meanwhile, Tangini Latu, Kimberley Hunt, Hayley Gabriel, Waimarie Whanarere-Rauhina, Diaz Gabriel, Shaniqka Wall and Paris Munro have all been named in the Taranaki Whio wider squad.