Ruapehu meet Utiku at Memorial Park in Saturday's senior competition. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

They’ve missed each other for more than 12 months but one anticipated northern sub-union fixture is back on the cards as Utiku Old Boys host McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu at Memorial Park on Saturday.

The first super-clash of the 2024 WRFU Senior competition, although Whanganui Marist RFC supporters might argue their club derby holds that distinction, the Memorial Park fixture pits the beaten finalists of the past two years against each other - 2022 runners-up Ruapehu returning to the grade after a season in Tasman Tanning Premier.

Both sides are undefeated and the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield being defended by Ruapehu only adds spice to the broth.

“We’re excited, this will be without doubt our biggest test,” coach James Maher said.

“When you play Ruapehu, we know it’s going to be pretty physical - a close-at-hand game.”

Driven by their taste of Cooks Gardens finals day last year and wanting more, the expansion of Utiku’s playing roster in the past few years has been impressive.

Augmented by local shepherds and soldiers from Waiōuru Military Camp, the team have not had the same line-up yet in their four straight victories - due to the roar, duck shooting, military exercises and family commitments.

Utiku started their campaign on the road with comfortable wins over McCrea Scanning Counties (32-14) and Black Bull Liquor Pirates (36-12), before making a statement at home against 2022-23 semifinalist Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau (34-7) and last weekend with JJ Walters Asphalt Marton (52-5).

“We’ve already used, I don’t know how many players - it’s tested our depth,” Maher said.

Nonetheless with a tough run home in their past three games before the likely quarter-finals, Maher is confident they will have lots of injury cover as well as being conditioned for the big games of late June and early July.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better draw in that regard,” he said.

“It’s a real challenge, having a squad as big as we do, to keep everyone happy.

“We’re giving them blooding. Naturally, it’s always a younger squad.”

Of the key men in the engine room, eldest Coogan brother James has returned to the squad to join Mark and Gordon, the latter having played in the off-season in England, although currently injured in his team’s impressive win over 2022-23 semifinalists Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Fellow forward Joseph Abernethy has representative experience and is another standout.

Senior draw

May 11, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Utiku v Ruapehu, Memorial Park; Marton v Kaierau, Marton Park; Rātana v Taihape, Rātana Pā; Counties v Hunterville, Macnab Domain (2pm); Celtic v Knights, Spriggens Park (12.45pm); Pirates v Border, City College.

Marist Clovers lead women’s competition

There is a clear leader in the WRFU Women’s competition but the question remains who will be their strongest contenders, as the race to secure the other home playoff spot has tightened up.

Last Friday at Cooks Gardens, defending champions AGC Marist Clovers finished as the only unbeaten side remaining after a clear 38-22 win over Byfords Construction Taihape, who were playing their first away game of the campaign.

Across at the Country Club, Silks Audit Rātana rebounded from their loss to Marist by securing a gritty 20-5 win over Speedy Signs Kaierau - staying neck and neck with Taihape to round out the top three.

Kaierau will now take the bye, having completed their first round of games, and last season’s runners-up will need to lift their performances in the second round, as they were competitive against the teams above them on the table but ultimately did not pick up the vital wins.

The other teams have reached the conclusion of the first round of games this coming weekend, with night and day fixtures on the cards.

On Friday evening, Rātana make the trek to Memorial Park to face Taihape to see which team will finish the round in the clear No 2 position. Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

With three home games in the first round, Taihape will want to bank as many competition points as they can, as they will take on the largest travel schedule of the teams during the second round.

Marist will look to keep their unbeaten streak going when they face Marton Queenbeez on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 11am.