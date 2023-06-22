This year's Whanganui Rugby senior competition has been competitive.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

We have reached the final round robin of one of the most competitive Tasman Tanning Senior competition grades in many seasons, and the picture of the semifinals is becoming clear.

The Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders and defending senior champions Ali Arc Logistic Marist Celtic have one more shield defence in their quest for a season trophy double, facing a Black Bull Liquor Pirates side who have nothing to lose - as they will finish just shy of a playoffs berth again this year.

Utiku Old Boys, making a very strong run this season, have the toughest assignment of the round, facing a AGC Marist Knights team who still have a very outside mathematical chance of creating history by putting two Whanganui Marist sides in the top-tier Senior playoffs - the predominately young squad having had an excellent first campaign together as a new entity.

But every team preparing for the playoffs will be keeping one eye on the men from the Pa - the 2020 champions and the one side to beat Celtic in the previous three years of playoffs in Tāmata Hauhā Rātana.

With a relatively straightforward assignment in their last game against the season rookies Castlecliff Club Mustangs, Ratana put themselves in a strong position under pressure last weekend, when issues with the playing surface at their home ground led to them handing over hosting rights to Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau and emerging with a gritty 15-10 win at the Country Club.

Sitting third with the outside chance of securing a home semifinal should the Knights beat Utiku, Rātana could well be coming right at the business end for a tilt at another senior title - a perfect springboard for the 2024 centenary season.

They have lost narrowly to both Celtic and Utiku this campaign, but saw off the other playoff contenders like Kelso Hunterville, Bennett’s Taihape (winning the Challenge Shield), the Knights and Kaierau, while a big second-half comeback saw them snatch an away draw against Pirates.

Coached by the experienced Cornell Mason, Rātana have talent up front and at the back, with 2018 Premier MVP co-winner Shade Tuine-Whanau at prop, and former Steelform Whanganui back Cody Hemi slotting in at fullback with a backline that has some gas.

Rehimana Mason handles the goal-kicking, while winger Jaydn Rourangi impressed with two tries against Celtic.

Since becoming a solely senior club under player/coach and former Whanganui representative Leon Mason for the 2020 season, which they won unbeaten thanks to returning star players such as Hemi, Rātana’s rebuild helped them finish narrow runners-up to Hunterville in 2021, and make last year’s semifinals, where they were beaten by a McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu team who would move back up to Premier in 2023.

In the other senior games this weekend, Kaierau will want to make sure of their playoff spot, but cannot take an away match at MacNab Domain with McCrea Scanning Counties lightly.

Taihape and Hunterville, both 5-5, will battle to finish with a winning season record at Memorial Park, in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 final, while JJ Walters Asphalt Marton will be looking to complete a four-match winning streak to finish their campaign against the Border Seniors at Dallison Park.

June 24, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Border vs Marton, Dallison Park; Rātana vs Mustangs, Rātana Pā; Counties vs Kaierau, MacNab Domain; Taihape vs Hunterville, Memorial Park; Celtic vs Pirates, Spriggens Park; Knights vs Utiku Old Boys, Racecourse.

Happenings

All Blacks XV

Two expat Whanganui players and former test players have been named for the All Blacks XV tour of Japan in July.

Stephen Perofeta (Blues, Taranaki) and Brett Cameron (Hurricanes, Manawatū), both 26, will be the first fives in the 30-player squad under coach Leon MacDonald. They will play a Japan XV in Tokyo on July 8 and the Brave Blossoms in Kumamoto on July 15.

Women

Six players from the WRFU’s Women’s Club competition have been named in the 35-strong Manawatu Development squad. They are Paris Munro, Anahera Hamahona, Riana Tamati, and Waimarie Whanarere (Whanganui Marist) and Georgia Adams, Brooklyn Walker (Taihape). The squad will play the Hawke’s Bay Tūī in Waipukurau on Saturday.



