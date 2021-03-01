Whanganui City Bridge closed overnight

Whanganui City Bridge. Photo / File

Whanganui City Bridge will be closed over five nights between 6pm to 6am from today, Tuesday, March 2, to Sunday, March 7.

The temporary closure will allow Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make road repairs at the bridge's Putiki Drive intersection.

Traffic management will be in place in the affected areas of Putiki Dr and Anzac Pde and delays are possible.

Heavy vehicles must use Cobham Bridge as the detour route during the work.

All other traffic can use Cobham Bridge and Dublin St Bridge.

If the weather is unsuitable, the work will be moved to the next fine night.