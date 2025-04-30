The council’s chief strategy officer, Sarah O’Hagan, told Local Democracy Reporting those appointed were broadly representative of Whanganui demographics.

This included 30% Māori, 10% from Whanganui East and a representative range of all age groups from 14 to over 80.

The initiative is expected to cost $30,000.

More than 300 people volunteered in February and March to participate in the assembly — first proposed by the mayor — with council promos urging residents: “Get paid to join our citizens’ assembly”.

Each person will receive $500 to attend a series of four to five meetings facilitated by an independent expert, and each lasting about three hours.

They will hear specialist advice, consider findings from a study on outdoor swimming in Whanganui and develop a recommendation on outdoor swimming pools for elected representatives to consider during the annual plan process.

During last year’s annual plan process, the council proposed closing Whanganui East Pool because of upcoming capital and operating costs.

But strong community support for the pool and outdoor swimming in general kept the pool open for another season, and councillors commissioned a study on the future of the city’s facilities.

Normally, council officers would assess the study’s findings and identify a preferred option to bring to the council for discussion before any community consultation.

Instead, the assembly will develop recommendations on behalf of the community.

The 40 participants were randomly selected by ballot according to demographic information, to make sure those chosen reflect the Whanganui community.

Council chief executive David Langford said earlier in the year that citizens’ assemblies originated in ancient Rome and had been successful around the world because they brought together a diverse range of voices and allowed participants time to explore an issue in depth.

Accredited independent facilitator Kirsty Ferguson will support the assembly to discuss the issues and work toward developing a recommendation to present to councillors on the future of outdoor pools in Whanganui.

Five evening workshops have been scheduled at the Pioneer Room at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 and June 3.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.