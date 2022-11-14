Whanganui's Ross Kinnerley shook off a knee injury to impress with 6-109 from his 23 overs bowled against Taranaki last weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

A sporting declaration from The Good Home Taranaki side who wanted to play some competitive cricket still proved a step too far for Riverview Whanganui, who were bowled out twice on Sunday for a 57-run loss.

In a rain-affected Furlong Cup match at the New Plymouth Old Boys Cricket Club's Western Park, Whanganui won the toss and put the home side into bat once play was able to get under way on Saturday – with Taranaki batting out the 68 overs to finish day 1 on 204-4.

"We actually bowled pretty well on the first morning, they were only going at two an over in the first session," says coach Warren Marr.

But while they were watchful, the veteran Taranaki openers Bailey Wisnewski (41) and Dean Robinson (90) still put together a more than 100 run partnership before finally giving away catches, which triggered a mini-collapse with the next two batsmen making ducks.

Whanganui's Ross Kinnerley, after only bowling one club cricket over from the crease without a run up as his preparation, would shake off his knee injury to ultimately finish with impressive figures of 6-109 from his 23 overs.

Impressive, except compared to what former Central Districts Stags pace-man Ryan Watson, Whanganui's old nemesis, would do the following day.

After another delayed start, batsmen Josh Borrell (53) and Liam Muggeridge (40) scored more rapidly, with Jarred Cunningham (34 not out) blasting four deliveries over the ropes to get Taranaki the batting bonus points at 307-7 declared in just over ten more overs.

In reply it was another rough first innings for Whanganui, being bowled out for 127, with Ryan Watson taking 5-29.

The only batsman to truly impress the coach was youngster Sam Roebuck, who made his senior representative debut two weeks before.

Thrust in at opener, Sam survived Ryan Watson and the other bowlers all the way until the fall of the eighth wicket.

"He showed the others a bit of ticker. He just showed what is necessary if you want to represent Whanganui – he's wanting to be better," says Warren Marr.

"We've got to work harder on the first innings."

While Taranaki could have made Whanganui follow-on, they acknowledged the visitors may just be able to stonewall and bat out the remainder of the day, as happened last year, to salvage the draw.

So instead, the home side immediately declared their second innings, setting up a potentially cliff-hanger finish with Whanganui needing the remaining 174 runs off 48 overs.

"It was a great decision on their part. We thought, 'we can actually chase this'," says Warren.

"We went for it, but unfortunately, we weren't good enough."

Ryan Watson took up the challenge and like Wairarapa's Seth Rance two weeks before, Whanganui had no answer to his pace, being all out for 123.

The quick claimed 7-40 to finish with outstanding match figures of 12-69 in 32 overs on the same afternoon.

Now with a three-week gap before Subway Manawatu come to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park, Warren Marr and the team will have a lot of work to do to get some batsmen into form.

BASIC SCOREBOARD

Taranaki 1st Innings: 307-7 declared.

Whanganui 1st Innings: 127 all out

Taranaki 2nd Innings: 0-0 declared.

Whanganui 2nd Innings: 123 all out.

Result: Taranaki win by 57 runs.

Follow results and draws for the tournament at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/central-districts-cricket-association/summer-202223/a196c9e7

The Combined Twenty20 competition continued with the second round on Saturday, with overnight weather conditions seeing the games moved from Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park to the Springvale fields.

In known results, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens picked up a comfortable nine wicket win over Kaitoke Knight Riders, while Wanganui Renegades likewise had a solid run chase for an eight wicket win over Wicket Warriors Whanganui.

SCOREBOARDS

Kaitoke Knight Riders 107-7 (R Bellis 51; W Turner 2-15, T Westwood 2-21) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 111-1 (C Clare 47no, Unknown 42no, T Westwood 17) by nine wickets.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 139-6 (A Paulose 68no, L Varghese 29; J Donaldson 2-21) lost to Wanganui Renegades 144-2 (J Donaldson 60, N Sherborne 35no, J Trillo 24) by eight wickets.

Follow results and draws for the tournament at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/cricket-whanganui/summer-202223/1417a692