Brendon Lawrence (centre) with coach Egelani Taito (left) and sparring partner Gary Little after their final training session before the games. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui boxer Brendon Lawrence has walked away with a super heavyweight gold title from the Pan Pacific Masters Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Lawrence, 51, only took up the sport last year when he entered Wanganui Boxing Association's corporate boxing event to raise money towards fighting breast cancer.

"It was for my beloved wife Tanya, who sadly passed away," Lawrence said.

He dominated that bout and repeated the feat at the same event in 2022.

“The main thing for me is it [boxing] is good for my mental health,” Lawrence said.

"There's the training of course, but it's about setting goals. There's something in front of me."

Lawrence only had a few months to prepare after making the decision to give the Games a go.

He was joined by coach Egelani Taito - himself a decorated amateur and professional boxer - and sparring partner Sale Oldehaver.

Oldehaver is the current Wellington and Hawke's Bay super heavyweight champion.

“I said to myself that [if] I could last in the ring with Sale, who is a big, powerful guy, then I could go up against most guys,” Lawrence said.

“Another thing with the Masters is, I’m fighting guys my own age. In the last two corporates, I’ve fought guys in their 30s.”

Taito said he couldn’t make the trip across the Tasman due to other commitments, but watched closely online.

The pair talked on the phone the whole way through the tournament, working on game plans.

Lawrence dominated his semi-final.

“When it came to the final, I watched his opponent’s bouts three times and studied him up,” Taito said.

“The other guy was trying his best, but he couldn’t even touch him. Brendon was just too good.”

Lawrence walked away with a unanimous decision, gold in the 51-57 age category, and his unbeaten record intact.

Taito's absence meant Lawrence's girlfriend Sandy McDougall was given a crash course in corner work.

"She had never had anything to do with boxing before," Lawrence said.

"Sandy came down to the gym to get a feel for what it was like and to see her boyfriend getting knocked about.

"Then it was just me and her on our way to Australia."

His focus would now turn towards helping Oldehaver become the New Zealand champion, Lawrence said.

“Another goal is to take a team of five or six fighters to the Games next year.

"It's an awesome experience. There are 13,500 people there and just under 200 boxers."

Lawrence said while boxing was hard work, when sessions were finished you were on a high.

"It doesn't have to be sparring or getting into the ring, you can just come and do your fitness. It's a battle against yourself.

"You also meet people from all different walks of life."

Taito said he had been impressed by Lawrence's commitment to his craft.

"He was in the gym every day. That makes me feel better too, to work with someone who wants to put the work in.

“There are so many people coming along [to River City] now, and I’m hoping to open a gym of my own next year.

“I think Whanganui is ready for two boxing gyms.”