Whanganui Athletic will travel to Wellington this weekend for its first away game of the season. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Athletic was served a Central League reality check at the weekend, crashing to a 5-0 loss at home to North Wellington FC.

The visitors only led 1-0 at halftime, and Athletic player/coach Matt Calvert said he was still confident going into the break.

“We had some dominance in the game and it was very even [in the first half]. There were opportunities and good moments, but we just didn’t really click.

“North Wellington is a very well-organised team. They got the ball forward quickly, put players in our half and made us ask questions.

“They got a second goal, and I thought that would spark a reaction from us to get back in the game, but it just didn’t happen.”

Calvert said the intensity of the first two games of the season wasn’t there in the second half and the players had to take ownership of that.

He had no complaints about the end result.

“If you’re not on it, then you’re going to get found out very, very quickly in the Central League.

“I’ve spoken to the boys about how average performances aren’t going to cut it this year. Teams are going to capitalise and punish you when you’re not on your game.

“Now, I don’t need to keep on saying that because the proof is in the pudding.”

The club plays its first away game of the season this weekend and things won’t get any easier.

Athletic are up against Wellington Olympic, last year’s Central League champions.

Despite the North Wellington loss, the confidence and positivity around the club were still intact, Calvert said.

“We’re certainly not pushing the panic button. We just need a good response and [to] make sure that second half doesn’t happen again.

“[Wellington Olympic] are probably the toughest of the lot of them. They’re a fantastic team with fantastic players.

“It doesn’t matter who we are up against though, every opposition is good. We’ll analyse, prepare, put out a plan and we’ll make sure we give it our best shot this weekend.”

Athletic began the season with three home games, narrowly losing to Petone FC and Wellington Phoenix Reserves in the opening two rounds.

“For a lot of us, I think we feel we let ourselves down last weekend, but sometimes when that happens, it gives you a great booster to respond in a positive manner and put yourself back on the front foot,” Calvert said.

Whanganui Athletic play Wellington Olympic at Wakefield Park 2 on Saturday, April 15 at 3.45pm.