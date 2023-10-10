Matt Calvert has been in Whanganui for seven years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Player/coach Matt Calvert is saying goodbye to GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic and moving south.

Goalkeeper Calvert will take up a coaching role at the Ole Academy, which is in partnership with Central League football club Western Suburbs.

All going to plan, he will be lining up for the club’s first team as well.

He said it was an opportunity “too good to turn down”.

“I’ve been dreaming of full-time football since I was 10 years old.

“It was something I pursued so much back home in England. My mum and dad took me everywhere for an opportunity but that never came through in the end.

“Now it has come, granted, at 30 years old, so I have to take it with two hands and give it everything.”

Calvert has been with Athletic for seven years and took over as head coach from Tex von Kwiatkowski at the end of 2021.

Under Calvert’s watch, Athletic won the Federation League the following year and were unexpectedly promoted to football’s Central League before being relegated at the end of last season.

He said he planned to be in Whanganui for only three months initially.

“I fell in love with the place very quickly. A lot of that was down to the people.

“It gave me a new lease on life and a passion I struggled to get anywhere else.”

Two seasons stood out for him – 2017 and 2022.

“In 2017, we didn’t have the best team on paper but we had the best culture and the most togetherness I think I’ve ever been a part of.

“Obviously, last year will always go down as a big one. We played with purpose and we were entertaining.”

Another highlight was the performance of the Whanganui women’s team, which he coached, in 2019.

“Massey away on a Thursday night is one of the greatest moments I‘ve been involved with in football.

“We beat them 3-2 in an unbelievable game. That was a big step forward.”

Calvert will also leave his role as Whanganui community development officer at Central Football.

A group of around 25 people had worked hard to advance football at all levels in Whanganui during his time in the city, he said.

“I’ve been able to grow the FTC [Federation Talent Centre] programme and to see our teams really step up a notch has been brilliant, to be honest.

“A lot of opportunities have come my way and I think I’ve done the best I could with them.”

All going to plan, he would be back at Wembley Park – albeit on the opposing team.

“That’s the hope. Come 2025, I’ll be playing against them [Athletic] in the Central League and I’ll be the one getting the dog’s abuse from people in the stands.

“I would probably deserve that.”

While Athletic had lost a coach and a player, it had gained a No 1 supporter, Calvert said.

“I’ve made lifelong friends here.

“It’s always tough being relegated but if there is any place that can bounce back, it’s Whanganui.”

Whanganui Athletic is yet to announce Calvert’s replacement.

