Three of the Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust recipients (centre front from left): Gabriella Valentine, Oliver Hutchins and Louise Brabyn, with (back from left) Sarah Gibson, Hayden Gibson (Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui), Ron Cheatley, Richard Millward and Philippa Baker-Hogan (Future Champions Trust).

Six young Whanganui athletes have been given financial support to further their sports careers thanks to the Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust.

The trust gives grants twice a year, with the aim of giving Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to help young athletes reach their potential at an international level.

The recipients for this round were speed skaters Gabriella Valentine, Tazia Parker and Chase Morpeth, footballer Oliver Hutchins, mountain biker Katie Ramage and track and field athlete Louise Brabyn.

All six athletes have been selected to represent Aotearoa at upcoming international competitions.

Trust representative Philippa Baker-Hogan said it was a privilege to support the athletes and ease the financial burden which often comes with representing your country internationally.

“It is a privilege to be able to ease some of that financial burden for families and, in turn, see and hear about the growth in these young athletes, both personally and in their chosen sport,” she said.

Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui owner Hayden Gibson said the recipients were positive role models for their communities and encouraged them to think about how their influence could extend beyond the sports field.

“We encourage all our recipients to come back and be available to talk about what they’ve experienced, and all are happy to give back in that way,” he said.

The trust holds two funding rounds annually in March and September. Athletes interested in applying for September’s round can go to the trust’s website: www.futurechampionstrust.org.

The trust thanked sponsors Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust and other businesses and individual donors.