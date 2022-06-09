The incident happened outside the Grand Hotel on May 28. Photo / File

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The search continues for two men wanted in connection with an alleged assault outside the Grand Hotel on May 28.

Police were called at around 7pm that evening after they received a report of an aggravated robbery.

Two offenders allegedly assaulted a man and stole his personal belongings.

The victim of the attack, who wished to remain anonymous, said he thought his attackers noticed him winning cash on the pokie machines.

When he went to sit outside "a guy walked up and went 'boom'".

"I was absolutely king-hit, and not just once. I remember someone saying something about my wallet but he was already throwing the punch. It had landed before he finished his sentence," the victim said.

"I've now been to the police [station] to see the [CCTV] footage and two guys were unloading, just throwing massive haymakers into me."

He said he wouldn't play pokies or go to a bar again.

His right arm was broken and there were "massive bruises" up his left.

As well as a concussion, he received 15 stitches in his left hand from a gash.

"My eye was closed, and I have a vague recollection of getting kicked in the head. That may have happened then," the victim said.

"It was unbelievably ruthless."

He said the footage showed him standing up and staggering onto St Hill St, before he collapsed and was set upon again.

The attackers eventually fled and he managed to get back inside the Grand Hotel.

"If these guys get away with it then they will do it again, for sure," he said.

"This wasn't like a pub fight or something. I don't know these dudes and it was aggravated robbery.

"I don't want this to happen to someone else, you know?"

On Tuesday a police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were still ongoing.

The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) was now involved.

"At this stage we have been unable to identify the offenders," a police spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information should get in touch with police on 105 and quote file number 220529/5312."