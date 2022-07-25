Author Jenny Pattrick did what before taking up writing? Photo / NZME



1. What major prize was presented to Whanganui musician Anthonie Tonnon in May?

2. Who spent a month in Whanganui in 2021 as the inaugural recipient of the NZG Glass Residency?

3. How many entries were there in the competition to design the Whanganui Memorial Hall?

4. Bestselling author Jenny Pattrick, who wrote Landings, a novel based on the Whanganui River, pursued what careers before taking a creative writing course at the age of 60?

5. Apart from Whanganui, how many other NZ cities have been designated as a Unesco City of Design?

6. Laraine Sole and Jacq Dwyer had a dual launch last November of their new books, both with what subject?

7. What does the eel trap stained glass window in the Whanganui District Council chamber depict?

8. Who is the Whanganui ceramicist who was one of the two recipients of Dame Doreen's Gift for 2022 (The Blumhardt Foundation)?

9. Why is Te Porere pa near Mt Tongariro particularly significant to the Historic Places Trust?

10. Who is the author of "More Whimsical Tales of Old Wanganui," launched in July?

Quiz Answers

1. This year's Taite Music Prize for his album Leave Love Out of This. It came with a $12,500 award.

2. Auckland-based artist Te Rongo Kirkwood.

3. Forty-two. The competition was won by three young NZ architects studying in London.

4. A jeweller and an arts administrator. Pattrick recently released her 10th novel, Harbouring, which is set in Wellington.

5. None. This honour, given in 2021, recognises Whanganui's historic and contemporary contributions to art and creativity.

6. Stories of local soldiers in WWI.

7. The early economies of the river, showing an eel trap, bird spear, ko (digging stick), harakeke cloak and pounamu.

8. Andrea du Chatenier.

9. The location of Te Kooti's defeat in the last major engagement of the wars of the 1860s, Te Porere was the first site to be invested in the trust in 1958 following negotiations with Ngati Tuwharetoa.

10. Murray Crawford.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar