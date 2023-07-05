Whanganui artist Katherine Claypole's work is titled "No Moving Parts".

Whanganui’s drawing talent is gaining national attention, with four local artists receiving finalist spots in the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize.

There were 500 entries to the annual Parkin Drawing Prize, which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 86 finalists.

The four Whanganui-based artists who earned places are Erica Adams, Katherine Claypole, Lynn Hurst and Mike Stone.

The top prize will earn an artist $25,000 and there will also be 10 highly commended prizes of $500.

Whanganui artist Lynn Hurst said her drawing A Boy With Gun moved away from her typical work in digital photo collages.

“This was just a little tiny drawing on a scrap of yellow legal pad, it’s ink on notepaper,” she said.

“I’ve scanned it at a very high resolution and enlarged it.”

The original drawing was 7cm and the print had been blown up to 1.5m.

“It’s a way of forcing you to focus on something you would otherwise never look at.

‘It creates careful examination, for instance in this drawing there’s even a piece of my dog’s fur you can see on the paper.”

Katherine Claypole said this was her fourth year being a finalist in the competition.

“It’s always a compliment.

“My drawing is called No Moving Parts, it’s a hand-stitched thread drawing that plays with optical illusion, the drawing looks like it’s moving but doesn’t.

“My work is intense, it’s a very slow and methodical method using intricate threads.”

Mike Stone said his drawing took one week to make.

“I was pretty stoked, it was my first ever competition that I’ve entered.

“My drawing is based on controlled and chance gestures through rhythm, sound and lyrics.”

Arts Patron Chris Parkin, who founded the award, said this year there were a strong number of entries and range of mediums used.

“It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through.”

All the artworks that made the shortlist will be exhibited and made available for sale.

The judge of this year’s winning submission is Auckland Art Gallery Director Kirsten Lacy, who will be announcing the results on August 2.

The Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will run until September 11 at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington. For the full shortlist visit https://parkinprize.nz/.

