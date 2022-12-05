Whanganui artists feature strongly in upcoming auction

Robert Pownall, Lot 21, Wanganui River 1887.

Whanganui-based Heritage Art Auctions is holding its final online sale for 2023 from Thursday, December 8. It runs for 5 days.

Henry Newrick, the director of Heritage Art, notes that there are a large number of Whanganui artists (past and present) who are featured in this auction, as well as many more well-known national artists.

The oldest work to be featured is an attractive watercolour of the Whanganui River, showing whare on the riverbank and a canoe. It is by artist Robert Pownall (1839-1889) and signed and dated to 1887. The second-oldest is an original Burton Brothers albumen print photograph c.1885 of the Wanganui River Bridge and lower part of the town.

Contemporary artists and photographers whose works are up for auction include Richard Wootton, Elva Abbott, Tina Drayton, Jack Hammond, Louise Herlihy and the talented David Battarbee, whose microscopic attention to detail in his finely executed watercolours of well-known landmarks has to be seen to be believed.

David Batterbee, Lot 24, Tylee Cottage.

At 83 years young, Battarbee’s works always sell well at Heritage Auctions, and the current sale includes a number of drawings and watercolours of iconic buildings around Whanganui.

With more than 1500 works in the sale. viewing all of the art is not possible - there just isn’t the space. But, every piece of art is shown in the catalogue with two or three photos. Works that have an estimate starting at $200 or more can be viewed by appointment, having first been viewed in the catalogue. Call 027 471 2242 to arrange a time.

The catalogue is now online at www.HeritageArtNZ.com and bidding opens from 5pm on Thursday. The sale runs for five days and closes next Tuesday evening.