Tom Graham, 89, is having his first art exhibition after taking up painting 15 years ago. Photo / Erin Smith
Inside his home along a side street in Gonville, a Whanganui man has been building a collection over the past 15 years - unknown to most of the world until recently.
Now, at 89 years old, Tom Graham will have his first art exhibition.
Graham, originally from Galashiels, Selkirkshire,Scotland, has lived with his wife, Margaret Graham, for the past 60-odd years in the same Gonville home.
After Margaret died last year, he contacted a second-hand dealer, Andrew Gannon, to see if he would be interested in her Crown Lynn porcelain collection.
As Graham and Gannon wandered around his home looking at pieces, Gannon noticed something: heaps of paintings, all by one artist, displayed around the home and stashed away in a small, self-built studio in the back garden.
His exhibition, The Paintings of Tom Graham, is on display at Rayner Brothers Gallery at 45 Taupō Quay until October 25.
The gallery has already sold four paintings - three on opening night and a fifth currently in talks.
Graham attended the opening night for about half an hour.
“Not really my scene,” he said.
Back in his home, the walls are laden with photos of his family, interspersed among his paintings of Scottish landscapes, places in New Zealand, his former army regiment crest and other subjects that took his fancy over the years.
The Grahams moved to New Zealand in 1963 in search of better employment opportunities after a particularly harsh winter in Scotland in 1962 led to mass layoffs of trade workers.
When he and his wife retired, their sons gifted Margaret paintbrushes and a canvas to try as a new pastime. She gave painting a go but without much success, attempting to paint a Christmas scene of a robin on top of a snowy post.
Graham offered to lend a hand.
“I said to her, can I put my pennyworth in and see if I can tickle that up a bit better than what it is,” he said.
“She says, yeah, do what you like with it. She says, look at the state of it.”
After a few tweaks, they agreed it was much improved.