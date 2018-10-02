Chaplow said the project would build on the previous work on Whanganui's brand, reputation and "leading edge" vision.

"It's a bit more emotional than something like the reputation management strategy and as such we're looking for a different type of feedback than previous projects sought," Chaplow said.

"Second, even in the few years since the Whanganui brand was developed, we've seen a lot of changes: an increase in new residents, new businesses opening, house prices rising and the beginnings of a shift in our national reputation. We want to incorporate the impact of these changes, as well as any feelings about the direction of this movement, into the story.

"While we all have our own ideas about how we would describe Whanganui and its attributes, the Whanganui region currently doesn't have a distinctive and unique story. For the purposes of growing Whanganui, we believe it is important to create an authentic and consistent regional story about who we are. When others know our story, that is when the word starts spreading and positive change happens. "

Kelly Crick, former brand manager for Tourism New Zealand, is facilitating the workshops which will be followed by surveys of the participants. A draft story or stories will then be circulated for comment before the story is finalised, Chaplow said.

The cost of developing the Whanganui brand story, including the workshops, survey, collation and writing of the regional story, would be about $10,500–$12,500, Chaplow said.

The workshops were open to anyone who wanted to contribute. The education workshop will be held at Whanganui and Partners in the Innovation Quarter, 179 St Hill St, at 2pm on Wednesday, October 3. The business and tourism workshops have been completed.

It was possible a workshop would be organised for the creative sector but this had not been confirmed, Chaplow said.