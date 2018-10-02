Can Whanganui get its story straight?
Just two years after the "Whanganui All you need (and then some)" branding exercise for the district, which followed Whanganui District Council's development of a reputation management strategy and a "leading edge" vision, economic development agency Whanganui and Partners is making another attempt to define the district's uniqueness and improve perceptions.
Destination marketing strategic lead Paul Chaplow says a series of workshops with the business, tourism and education sectors is gathering information to feed into the "regional brand story".
"The workshops are to get input from different parties into helping identify our unique attributes and personality that will help to form our story," Chaplow said.
"Based on the outcomes of the workshops, we'll develop a distinctive and unique regional story to help capitalise on our attributes and differentiate Whanganui from other regions. It is also to strengthen our international and domestic reputation by creating a consistent brand proposition to attract and retain visitors, families, businesses, students and events, which in turn will help grow Whanganui and its economy."