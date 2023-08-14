Whanganui Airport will be undergoing construction as its deteriorating terminal roof gets replaced.

Whanganui Airport will be undergoing construction as its deteriorating terminal roof gets replaced.

Work is under way to replace Whanganui Airport’s deteriorating terminal roof with resealing of the runway due later this year.

W&W Construction is undertaking the replacement of the roof which involves an exterior repaint of the building. Scaffolding will be in place during the construction.

The resealing of the airport runway is scheduled to begin in early October.

Whanganui Airport manager Phil McBride said the aim was to minimise any possible disruption to people using the airport’s transiting areas and facilities.

“While people will notice this work is taking place, passenger and visitor access to the terminal area and its services – including Cafe JARS – will remain available as usual during the entire re-roofing process,” he said.

“The airport’s carpark facility will also remain open as usual.”

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said the works were for the “greater good of the airport”.

“It’s good to see some investment being put into the terminal, it’s always better than having the can kicked down the road and it will be well received by our staff that work within the terminal building, and also the customers coming through.

“It’ll be obvious that there’s work going on throughout the terminal building and it won’t look so great for a period of time, but we have to tolerate the minor inconvenience while it’s happening to get a more robust, resilient product at the end of it.”

Emeny said meetings were being held between the airport and Air Chathams to ensure this work did not disrupt flights.

“As I understand it there’s a schedule of when that has to happen and it is very important, it can be a little bit disruptive through that process.

“It shouldn’t have too much of an impact on flights.”

The replacement of the terminal roof is expected to be completed by November 8.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.