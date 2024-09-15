Georgia Calman with Boston terriers Cinders and Flutterby. She has seven dogs at home. Photo / Eva de Jong

Ward’s love of dogs rubbed off on her daughter and granddaughter who own five pugs and two Boston terriers and avidly compete in dog shows across the country.

Taking out the top spot at the NZ Junior Dog Handler final was a shock result for Georgia.

She beat 10 other finalists from a series of 10 regional heats, six of which were held in the North Island. The age bracket for competitors was 12 to 18.

“There was a girl who everyone thought would win and it was her last year... and I actually didn’t think I was going to place this year.

“When I won it was a shock, I just couldn’t believe it, it took a couple of days to get over the high.”

Dog handling involves competitors meeting and leading dogs through a specific set of moves under the watchful eye of a judge.

In the “swap dog” round, Georgia said she had just two minutes with an unfamiliar dog before stepping into the arena.

“The hardest part is sometimes the dogs pick up on your nerves.

“You have to talk to them a lot and feed them treats when they do something right; and be nice to them but not too nice that they take advantage of you.”

Competitors use little bits of dog biscuit or chicken to reward their dogs for standing nicely and keeping pace.

Dog handling involves gaining the trust of a dog under time pressure. Photo / Eva de Jong

Success comes down to the dog’s behaviour. Georgia’s favourite breed to show is a Siberian husky because of their personality and temperament.

“Some dogs are quite smart so they know where you keep their bait but, say, pointers aren’t known for being that smart so they’re good handling dogs.”

In the NZ Junior Dog Handler final Georgia showed a prize-winning shiba inu from Christchurch.

“He is really good.”

Ward and her husband have been to Crufts once before as spectators and she said the scale and size of the competition was hard to wrap your head around.

“There are thousands and thousands of people and top-winning dogs from all around the world that converge there; it’s just the sheer size of it.

“They’ll be the best dogs out there - there are no crossbreeds.”

She said dog handling and showing wasn’t a particularly lucrative business.

“You do it for the love of it. You might get a frilly ribbon if you’re lucky and a bag of dog food.”

Long-term friendships and a love of dogs has kept three generations of their family invested in the hobby.

A travel and accommodation subsidy of $8000 is given to the winner and chaperone of the NZ Junior Dog Handler.

Georgia said she was planning to fundraise further costs for her England trip.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.