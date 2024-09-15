NZ Junior Dog Handler champion Georgia Calman with her grandmother's dog Cinders - the only Boston terrier grand champion in New Zealand. Photo / Eva de Jong
Dog shows run in the blood of 12-year-old talent Georgia Calman.
An unexpected national win means she will represent New Zealand next March at Crufts - the world’s greatest dog show - which takes place in Birmingham, England with an estimated 28,000 dogs involved in the the four-day event.
Georgia’s grandmother, Elizabeth Ward, first began showing Dobermanns and Rottweilers at New Zealand competitions in 1984.
“Once you get hooked on it you tend to stick around,” Ward said.
Her dog Cinders is the only ever Boston terrier New Zealand Kennel Club grand champion.