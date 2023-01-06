Wet weekend of Whanganui weather ahead

MetService National weather: January 7th - 8th

Whanganui can expect a weekend largely dominated by wet weather, with the potential for thunderstorms and strong winds.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said Saturday would start with showers which would persist throughout the day.

He said the afternoon would bring the potential for inland thunderstorms, which would persist into the evening.

The storms would bring possible heavy bouts of rainfall inland and strong south-easterly winds along the coast.

“So keep a look out for those thunderstorms,” Miller said.

The rain was expected to continue into Sunday morning, reducing to showers in the afternoon and continuing to clear going into the evening.

Temperatures would gradually decrease across the weekend, with a high of 24C likely on Saturday and 22C forecasted for Sunday.

However, those hoping for a fine start to next week shouldn’t get their hopes up, as another sub-tropical low system is heading towards the North Island and is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

“It’s still a little bit up in the air where exactly that low is going to go but that’s definitely something to keep an eye on,” he said.



