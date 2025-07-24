Whanganui is in for a weekend of transition between weather systems. Photo / NZME

Weather: What’s in store for Whanganui and Mt Ruapehu this weekend?

The weather in Whanganui this weekend will act as a bridge between two very different weeks, while good conditions are forecast for Mt Ruapehu as the Tūroa skifield has its first full-mountain weekend of the season.

Whanganui had clear skies, calm winds and lows of 1C this week.

“Currently we’ve got a nice broad ridge of high pressure sitting over the country, so while Whanganui’s getting some nice weather, the whole country is getting some nice weather,” MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said.

“It’s been pretty chilly everywhere, including Whanganui, this week but we are expecting a general trend for things to heat up.”

The clear skies will continue through Friday and into Saturday. As the high-pressure ridge moves away, some areas of cloud might move in.