Weather: What’s in store for Whanganui and Mt Ruapehu this weekend?

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui is in for a weekend of transition between weather systems. Photo / NZME

The weather in Whanganui this weekend will act as a bridge between two very different weeks, while good conditions are forecast for Mt Ruapehu as the Tūroa skifield has its first full-mountain weekend of the season.

Whanganui had clear skies, calm winds and lows of 1C this week.

