Whanganui forecast to have ‘sunny, clear conditions’ with cold and dry week ahead

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Sunny skies and cold mornings are in the weather forecast for Whanganui this week. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui is in for next-to-freezing mornings, clear skies, dry conditions and light winds in a week of consistent weather.

“It’s a good week to get those outdoor jobs done or even spend some time outdoors,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“That’s been a little bit hard to come by

Save