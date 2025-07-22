Sunny skies and cold mornings are in the weather forecast for Whanganui this week. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui forecast to have ‘sunny, clear conditions’ with cold and dry week ahead

Whanganui is in for next-to-freezing mornings, clear skies, dry conditions and light winds in a week of consistent weather.

“It’s a good week to get those outdoor jobs done or even spend some time outdoors,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“That’s been a little bit hard to come by over the past few weeks so it’s a good opportunity.”

There was little change expected day-to-day with sunny, clear conditions forecast throughout the week.

“Wednesday is looking nice and fine, maybe a little chilly to start off with, and that will be the theme for this week,” Makgabutlane said.