Whanganui forecast to have 'sunny, clear conditions' with cold and dry week ahead
Whanganui is in for next-to-freezing mornings, clear skies, dry conditions and light winds in a week of consistent weather.
“It’s a good week to get those outdoor jobs done or even spend some time outdoors,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.
“That’s been a little bit hard to come by
over the past few weeks so it’s a good opportunity.”
There was little change expected day-to-day with sunny, clear conditions forecast throughout the week.
“Wednesday is looking nice and fine, maybe a little chilly to start off with, and that will be the theme for this week,” Makgabutlane said.