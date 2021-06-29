Weather: Desert Road closed due to snow, ice

MetService Auckland weather: June 30th. Video / MetService

State Highway 1 the Desert Road is closed this morning due to snow and ice.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for journeys and to detour via SH49 Waiouru and SH46 Rangipo.

An update was expected by 10am Wednesday.

Temperatures were low across the country on Tuesday, with Waiouru on the Desert Road only reaching 2C.

Central District Police urged drivers to take extra caution to due to unpredictable wintry conditions including snowfall across the Central Plateau, Ohakune and Waiouru areas, and on SH3 between Stratford and Midhurst.

They advised people to avoid or delay any unnecessary travel.

Those who need to travel were advised to exercise caution - assess local road conditions and use snow chains where necessary.

