Showers expected throughout the week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui will get a week of rain, winds and cold temperatures as snow and storms hit other parts of the country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a wet day was expected on Tuesday and that the area can watch for “on and off showers for the bulk of the week”.

Cooler temperatures are also expected, dropping from a high of 16C on Monday to a high of 13C on Tuesday, along with periods of strong southerly winds.

Wednesday is predicted to be clearer, with a chilly morning of 4C and the potential for a couple of showers in the afternoon.

Mmathapelo said most of the bad weather should be concentrated on Tuesday, with milder weather following for the remainder of the week.