Weather: ‘Another unsettled week’ for Whanganui

Showers expected throughout the week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui will get a week of rain, winds and cold temperatures as snow and storms hit other parts of the country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a wet day was expected on Tuesday and that the area can watch for “on and off showers for the bulk of the week”.

Cooler temperatures are also expected, dropping from a high of 16C on Monday to a high of 13C on Tuesday, along with periods of strong southerly winds.

Wednesday is predicted to be clearer, with a chilly morning of 4C and the potential for a couple of showers in the afternoon.

Mmathapelo said most of the bad weather should be concentrated on Tuesday, with milder weather following for the remainder of the week.

Thursday is expected to bring “passing showers” which continue into Friday.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

