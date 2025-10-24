A section of State Highway 4 at Ōtoko has been reinstated to two lanes after completion of underslip repair works.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) continued to work around recent bad weather to carry out roadworks for several state highways in the Whanganui region. They included sections of SH1 north of Bulls, SH3 at Carlton Ave, Whanganui, and SH4 at Ōtoko.

Underslip repair works at Ōtoko have been ongoing since May. The route was previously down to one lane and was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Since late May, crews have worked to install a retaining wall and rebuild the road level on the northbound lane to reinstate the highway to two lanes. The work was finished this week and both lanes are now open.

“Thank you to the local community for your patience and support while this work has been under way,” NZTA system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki Liesl Dawson said.