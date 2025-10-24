“We know the previous road closure and ongoing traffic management has caused disruption and we appreciate your understanding while road workers worked to improve the resilience of SH4.”
A temporary speed limit remains in place through the area.
Works set to be completed this week on SH3 and SH1 had been delayed by the weather. Some work, such as resealing, depended on warmer, drier weather, Dawson said.
Work on Carlton Ave, scheduled for completion on October 24, will now continue until October 31.
It includes asphalt resurfacing requiring one lane daytime closures between Heads Rd and Alma Rd roundabouts.
A detour via Heads Rd to Mosston Rd to Fitzherbert Ave and back to SH3 with detour signage is in place from 6am to 6pm weekdays. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
This lane reopens at night and on weekends.
Repairs to SH1 north of Bulls began on Monday, October 20. The repairs, expected to have been finished this week, will now run until October 31.
The works include pavement repairs that require closure of the northbound passing lane, reducing the portion of road to two lanes. Both directions of travel remain open with a reduced speed limit.
No delays are expected.
More information on these roadworks and other updates are available on the NZTA website.