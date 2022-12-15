Noklair Milton is congratulated by South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon in front of her artwork. Photo / Supplied

A new mural at Waverley Pool has been officially unveiled.

Nine-year-old Noklair Milton’s design was brought to life by Eltham-based mural artist Dan Mills and is now pride-of-place on the pool’s front facade.

Noklair beat two other finalists through a public vote at the local LibraryPlus, winning a competition organised by local artist Jenni Corbett and supported by the Pātea Community Board and South Taranaki District Council.

Budding artists in the Waverley, Whenuakura and Waitōtara areas were encouraged to enter, either as an individual or a group.

Council arts co-ordinator Michaela Stoneman worked with Noklair to refine her entry and guide her through the design process, including selecting special paint colours.

“Dan did an awesome job of translating Noklair’s concept drawings to a vibrant, dynamic artwork that represents the local community,” Stoneman said.

“We are really fortunate to have such creative people in South Taranaki – art gives context to place, brightens up our lives and inspires us to be creative.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon was on hand at the opening ceremony, along with Waitōtara School students who sang a waiata and supported their school friend in her achievement.

The completion of the mural coincided with the opening of the rural pools for the summer season on Monday, December 12.

Free community pools in Waverley and Pātea are open from 3.30pm to 7pm during the school term and from noon to 7pm from next Monday, December 19.

At weekends the pools are open from noon to 7pm and noon to 6pm on public holidays.

All pools are patrolled by lifeguards but all children under the age of 8 must be actively supervised by a caregiver 16 years or older.