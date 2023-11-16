Well-known Taranaki Huntaway man Bryce Jensen and Web at the cross - finishing second in the maiden section of the sheep dog trials.

In Waverley’s 101st annual A&P Show, the Dog Trial section really came up trumps, with a record 83 dogs competing in the Sheepdog Trial section, the most dogs ever to compete at the show in its long history - 40 dogs is the normal number of dogs catered for.

Maryanne Barry and Jess from Whanganui at the pen.

Murray Elliot, from Kai Iwi, supplied the sheep for the event. Murray placed third in the open section and won in the intermediate and maiden classes with his maiden dog Lee - a great effort.

Bruce Meek and Tui from Stratford.

Brian Burke, from Whanganui, had a very busy day judging the event. The competitors came from Taumaranui, Dannevirke, Levin and Taihape, with several Taranaki dog triallists taking part. At least five women competed with 16 dogs between them.

Donna McLean and Sy from Whangaehu.

New secretary Keri Aiken did a wonderful job keeping the trial flowing and spacing competitors with multiple dogs. Sometimes it was not easy to keep everyone happy, but people ran in order of entry and it was very easy to follow the blackboard to see where and when one was due on the course.

Bryce Visser and Joy penning for fourth place in the open category.

John Carrad, who won the recent Manawatū-West Coast A&P sheep dog trial with Bonnie, won the Waverley event with Fleet, pipping defending champions Stan Whiteman and Reign from Taumaranui.

Brian Dickie and Lass from Westmere, happy to pen.

Sheep Dog Trial Yarding Event Results

This was run in conjunction with the Waverley-Waitotara Sheep Dog Trial Club.

Secretary Keri Aiken is happy in her work.

Open:

1 Eric Weir Salver, J. Carrad, Fleet 95 (Levin), 2 Stan Whiteman, Reign 94 (Taumaranui), 3 Murray Elliot, Lee 93.75 (Whanganui), 4 B. Visser, Joy 93.5 (Dannevirke).

An all-new team of local workers and liberators who did a wonderful job: Matt, Ricky Olsen, Matt Honeyfield, Regan Shrader and Cole Brasting.

Intermediate:

1 J. Carrad, Fleet 95, 2 Murray Elliot, Lee 93.75 (Whanganui), 3 B. Visser, Joy 93.5.

Phillipa Lambourne and Mite (Mangamahu) at the pen.

Maiden:

1 Murray Elliot, Lee 93.75 (Whanganui), 2nd Bryce Jensen, Web 93 (Taranaki), 3 Brenda O’Leary, Kobe 92.5 (Whanganui).

Local maiden man/dog: Matt Honeyfield, Brits (Waverley).

Thank you to sponsors, Murray Elliot, Sandfords Livestock, Mark Nicholas 0800 LANDAGENT, Shadow Downs Hereford Stud - Ian, Nancye, Daniel and Rae Smith.

Wayne Falkner and Glen in the pen.

Equestrian results

Champions and Reserve Champions

Champion Show Hunter Pony Cat A: Rokeya Fletcher, Apache Star (Whanganui).

Reserve Champion Show Hunter Pony Cat A: Sophie Dickson, Ashton Fairytale (Marton).

Champion Show Hunter Pony Cat B: Pheobe Rickard, Windermere Silvery Moon (Whanganui.)

Reserve Champion Show Hunter Pony Cat B: Aggie Shearer, Cardonald Beauden Barrett (Feilding).

Champion Show Hunter Pony Cat C: Zara Sutton, VS Enviable (Palmerston North).

Reserve Champion Show Hunter Cat C: Zoe McNaught, Nitro Pandora (Gisborne).

Champion Show Hunter Horse: Claudia Hurley, Hangaroa Ava (Pātea).

Reserve Champion Show Hunter Horse: Gerardine Wood, Burton (Pātea).

Champion Working Hunter Pony: Pheobe Rickard, Windermere Silvery Moon (Whanganui).

Reserve Working Hunter Pony: Zoe McNaught, Nitro Pandora (Gisborne) Champion Working Hunter over 148cm: Raymonda Booth, Illusion SSH (Masterton).

Reserve Working Hunter over 148cm: Sarah Bolton, Grassmere Talking Point (New Plymouth).

Show Jumping

Horse (Coombe Cup): 1.25m Kindly sponsored by Anne and Harvey Wilson: Sarah Brosnahan (Midway Rowdy) Nicholas O’Leary Farrier Horse Championship 1.10m: Elyza McDonald, Mizla Frosty (Masterton) Forest 360 Horse Classic Horse 1.20m Kindly sponsored by Forest 360: Tanya Hansen, Ngahiwi Specter (Ōākura).

Taranaki Equestrian Jumping Series Pony 1.00m Kindly sponsored by Grangewilliam Stud: Iyve Speirs, Ace (Gisborne).

Champion Recreation Junior Rider Lead: Max Morris, Panorama Nacho Libre (Whanganui).

Reserve Champion Junior Rider Lead: Ivy Schmidt, Spellbound Masquerade (Inglewood).

Champion Recreational Junior Rider Ridden (no cantering): Keira Fletcher, Llynfawr Penllad (Whanganui).

Reserve Champion Junior Rider Ridden (no cantering): Harriet McAree, Steady Teddy (Waverley).

Champion Junior Rider Ridden Ring One (cantering): Holly Fowler, Desert Sandstorm (Pātea).

Reserve Champion Junior Rider Ring One Ridden (cantering): Archie Buchanan, Miss Bella (Urenui).

Champion Junior Rider Ridden Ring Two (cantering): Marjie McCoubrie, Ollie (Ōhakune).

Reserve Champion Junior Rider Ring One Ridden (cantering): Isla Carver, Galaxy Tom Brown (Whanganui).

Champion Hack: Suzie Preston, Texas Goldrush (Taranaki).

Reserve Champion Hack: Taylar Morrison, Kings Empire (Waverley).