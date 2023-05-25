A warm, dry spell is predicted for Whanganui this weekend as a northerly weather pattern moves in. Photo / Bevan Conley

The last of the puddles left over from recent downpours should disappear this weekend, as Whanganui is in for blue skies and warm temperatures all weekend.

A fine day with a high temperature of 19C is forecast for Saturday with a few light northerly breezes.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said a high-pressure system over the North Island will be around until Monday, bringing warm temperatures.

“Whanganui’s average temperature for the time of year is 16.5C,” she said.

“There could be some morning and evening cloudiness on Sunday, but there will be plenty of blue skies and a high of 21C is expected.”

Parkes said the night temperatures would be mild, with a low of 8C expected on Saturday and 11C Sunday.

“A low-pressure system is expected to arrive over the central North Island on Monday bringing rain in the early morning, and that is likely to last until late in the day.

“The winds will still be northerly, however, so it won’t be cold. A high of 22C is forecast, followed by an overnight low of 13C.”

The rain will give way to a partly cloudy, northwesterly day on Tuesday. A high of 20C is expected, with an overnight low of 13C.

The northwesterly pattern is expected to continue on Wednesday with some showers in the mix.

A high of 19C is forecast, followed by an overnight low of 11C.