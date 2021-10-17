Warm and cloudy days in Whanganui region in lead-up to Labour Weekend

Warm and cloudy conditions are forecast for Whanganui this week extending into Labour Weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong winds have given way to warm and cloudy weather in the Whanganui region this week.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said strong northerly wind gusts of 70km/h were recorded at Whanganui Airport on Sunday, but the region could look forward to good weather for outdoor activities for the rest of the week and during Labour Weekend.

"It will be cloudy and there will be some showers, but the temperatures will be in the high teens to early 20s throughout the week and into the weekend," Little said.

"Whanganui is well placed to get the best of the weather this week. You will be sheltered from the worst of the southeasterly winds moving through on Wednesday."

After a showery start on Monday, the temperature was expected to reach a high of 18C and an overnight low of 9C.

The forecast for Tuesday is partly cloudy, with the chance of a morning shower and fresh northwesterly winds gradually easing. A high of 18C is forecast with an overnight low of 9C.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of a light shower in the morning and southeasterly winds, dying out in the evening. A high of 19C is forecast and another overnight low of 9C.

"Things will be much the same on Thursday with temperatures remaining warm and another high of 19C," Little said.

"Friday will the finest day with few clouds and light winds. The temperature is expected to reach 20C and the same high temperature on Saturday, although it is likely to be cloudy with southwesterly winds. It should be a good day to be outdoors in sheltered places."

A high of 20C is also forecast for Sunday, which is likely to be cloudy with northwesterly breezes and the possibility of rain in the afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to be 12C throughout the weekend.

Labour Day promises to be wet and warm with a high of 21C as northwesterly winds prevail, and showers are likely throughout the day.