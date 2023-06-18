The Koha Shed is celebrating its volunteers for their hard work as part of Volunteer Week NZ. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui’s strong volunteer community will be celebrated this National Volunteer Week, including the 18 who keep Whanganui’s Koha Shed running.

The shed has been operating since 2012 and founder Sherron Sunnex said it relies on the dedication of 18 volunteers.

“Our volunteers work fulltime and part-time. They go over and above to ensure the Shed is clean, tidy, and stocked. They give up their time to fundraise and are committed to helping those in need,” Sunnex said.

The team worked in a variety of roles including shop work, supporting people in need, collecting household items, maintaining the shed’s community garden, maintenance, fundraising, event management and environmental emergency responses.

The charities board was also made up of volunteers providing guidance, direction, and accountability.

“I appreciate everyone’s contribution and especially would like to acknowledge them during Volunteer Week,” Sunnex said.

About 500 people visit the shed each week to source supplies they can’t afford to buy themselves.

Given the number of people who frequent the charity the turnover of stock is steady. The shed provides items to people who have been homeless, are coming out of emergency housing or have been recently released from prison.

An annual average of 30 complete setup packs are put together for people needing to start over.

Whānau struggling to access kai after hours from other sources like the Food Bank can pick up an emergency pack from the shed.

On average, five of these packs are handed out each week. Daily distributions of rescued kai are accessed when available.

The back section of the shed has been turned into a community garden, with raised beds providing vegetable crops to be used in kai parcels.

A community meal is provided once a week at St Andrew’s Church Hall, co-facilitated by parishioners, and an average of 30 people taking part.

An outdoor shower has been set up to allow people with no access to bathroom facilities to freshen up.

The shower is available during weekdays and has been well utilised by homeless people.

The group recently set up a shuttle service to support whānau with limited transport options to access the shed.

Events are also regularly put on at the shed, such as markets run in conjunction with community events like the Whanganui Vintage Weekend to raise funds for operational costs.

The shed relies heavily on the support of the community to remain open, whether it’s through events or onations.







