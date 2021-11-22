Visitors enjoy garden ramble for Fordell School fundraiser in Whanganui

Fourteen homes from the wider Fordell area were included in the Garden Ramble. Photo / Supplied

The rural community of Fordell couldn't have asked for better weather over the weekend as the school's popular Garden Ramble returned.

Held for the first time since 2018, the Fordell School Garden Ramble raised money to bolster the school's technology and science facilities.

Fourteen homes around the wider Fordell area, including Whangaehu and Mangamahu, were involved in the ramble.

Students from Fordell School were sprinkled around the properties, helping run the various food stalls.

Gems Gilberd, of the Fordell School Fundraising Committee, said the event was planned to be held every two years, but it couldn't go ahead last year due to Covid-19.

"It was amazing weather and a great day," Gilberd said.

"The ramblers really enjoyed it and all the homeowners were really welcoming.

"We had eight new properties so that was cool to see."

Gilberd said she was stoked with how the day went, with 250 tickets sold. Extra money was raised through barbecues and bake sales at the properties.

"It is a good number of tickets. It is a good profit that will go towards our school's science and technology department."

Gilberd said the money will likely be spent on Chromebooks for students as well as robotics equipment.

The next Garden Ramble is expected to be held in 2023.

"We have things we will change next time but we are really happy with how it went. Thanks to all the ramblers for coming, they made it great. We all had a lot of fun."