Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Virtual reality and tech industry in Whanganui ramping up

Eva de Jong
By
4 mins to read
WildEye founder Hayden Steedman holds a virtual reality headset, with a motion capture suit behind him. Photo / Eva de Jong

WildEye founder Hayden Steedman holds a virtual reality headset, with a motion capture suit behind him. Photo / Eva de Jong

Tech experts in Whanganui say it’s a sector that’s open to anyone with good ideas.

Whanganui resident Hayden Steedman said there were fewer barriers for newcomers to enter the tech space than there had been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle