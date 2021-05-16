Violin and piano recital – Andrew Beer and Sarah Watkins

Andrew Beer and Sarah Watkins perform this Saturday in the Concert Chamber. Photo / Supplied

Winners of the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards Classical Artists of the Year, Andrew Beer (violin) and Sarah Watkins (piano), kick off their 2021 duo season with a performance in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Hall Centre on Saturday, May 22 at 7.30pm.

Canadian-born violinist Andrew Beer has been described as a "musical gift" (NY Times) with a "glorious string tone" (Strad magazine). Having performed extensively throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral leader, Andrew has served as Concertmaster of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra since 2014.

Sarah is perhaps best known as one of the original members of NZTrio though enjoys a wide variety of collaborations with musicians all over Aotearoa. She has been an official pianist for the Michael Hill International Violin Competition since its inception in 2001 and the Gisborne International Music Competition since 2008, and regularly appears as a freelance player in the APO.

A graduate of the University of Canterbury (NZ), Sarah went on to earn both MM and DMA degrees from the Juilliard School (NY). She maintains an active private teaching practice and is on staff at the University of Auckland.

Together Andrew and Sarah have chosen a programme which, at its heart, is filled with a strong sense of joy and optimism. Mozart's late A major sonata sets the tone with sparkling virtuosity for both instruments, and this brilliance is on full display in the American John Corigliano's award-winning Sonata from 1964 - a rollicking, tour-de-force piece which is a breath-taking ride for both the performers and audience.

At the centre of the programme are Clara Schumann's exquisite Three Romances and, a fitting celebration of NZ Music Month, two works from the artists' 11 Frames CD, by New Zealander Gillian Whitehead and Gao Ping - expressive, evocative pieces which take inspiration from two different, but equally devastating earthquakes (Christchurch, and Chengdu).

Chamber Music Wanganui would like to thank Kwok Joe Dental, and Whanganui Venues and Events for their sponsorship of this concert.

Tickets are available in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only - no eftpos).

The Details

What: Andrew Beer and Sarah Watkins violin and piano recital

When: Saturday, May 22, 7.30pm.

Where: Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Hall Centre

Tickets: Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20 (or prepay with a full membership card), students $5.