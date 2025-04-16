Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk said some of the work would repair ageing facilities.

“These improvements will help ensure NZDF personnel have the high-quality living and working conditions they deserve while serving our country,” he said.

“The programme will also expand capacity to support a growing base population and increased operations to assist the Defence Force in continuing its important work in New Zealand and across the Pacific.”

Associate Minister of Defence Chris Penk.

The plan is forecast to cost between $300m and $600m.

“The $300-$600 million indicative funding range published in the Defence Capability Plan is inclusive of the capital, operating and contingency (including potential for inflation) to deliver into use the [Ōhākea Infrastructure Programme],” Penk said.

“Defence have used the range to ensure the Crown retains its commercial position as it seeks to contract out the work.”

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said any investment in Ōhākea benefited the district, in particular the nearby town of Bulls.

“A huge number of the people that work at Ōhākea elect to buy houses, buy groceries and to socialise in Bulls,” he said.

“Currently nearly one-third of the housing in Bulls is associated with defence in some shape or form, so any investment of this scale impacts us.”

Investment in Ōhākea was “very positive” for the Manawatū District, Mayor Helen Worboys said.

“Ōhākea is a very key part of the Manawatū District community and any investment into Ōhākea strengthens that relationship that we have,” she said.

The infrastructure programme seemed to be a natural and necessary progression from previous investments in the base, Worboys said.

“I think the investment makes sense because the previous Government decided to invest a lot of money with the P-8As and the NH90 helicopters, and Squadron 5 came down from Auckland, so it’s just building on that.”

The 2025 Defence Capability Plan aimed to improve New Zealand’s place on the world stage with more specific goals in the Ōhākea Infrastructure Programme of supporting and utilising the existing staff and equipment, Penk said.

“The infrastructure programme will enhance military support and operational efficiency for the Defence Force to meet its priorities, strengthen resilience in the lower North Island and across New Zealand during adverse events, and bolster the wellbeing of the workforce by ensuring they have better living and working conditions,” he said.

