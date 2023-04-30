Rocket Berry is performing in Whanganui this month. Photo / NicNak Media

This NZ Music Month, young up-and-coming Wellington band Rocket Berry is performing at Porridge Watson.

They will be joined by local act MeanOwls and Wellington band Hearth. This is Rocket Berry’s second time performing in Whanganui.

Rocket Berry is made up of Clara van Wel (vocals), Connor Scott (keyboard), Peter Wilkes (bass) and Baileigh Sparkes (drums).

The band won New Zealand’s Got Talent in 2012 with their original songs, before going on to study in the United Kingdom.

Rocket Berry has since returned to Aotearoa. They recently released their new song Caught up in the Fiction, and are looking forward to playing it for Whanganaui.

It’s Rocket Berry’s third single, following on from Chill Out and Walls (Gotta Get Out), which were both independently released not long after the band formed in 2022 and have had over 15,000 streams.

Connor says the song gave the band the opportunity to explore and fine-tune their sound.

“With Clara being predominantly a folk songwriter, we found that the process of working on Caught Up in the Fiction helped inform our sound and set the stage for more collaborative songwriting between the two of us.

“The song is about holding on to the fantasy of a person against all the evidence.”

The Details:

What: Rocket Berry, MeanOwls and Hearth Live at Porridge Watson

When: Saturday, May 13, 8pm

Where: Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Avenue

Tickets: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/