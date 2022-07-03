The Nukes are (from left) Josh Parker, Ben Collier and Dave Parker. Photo / Supplied

Auckland ukelele trio The Nukes will perform in Taihape this weekend, but they've got a lot more to offer than just a one-off concert.

A kids' show will kick off proceedings, followed by a songwriting workshop.

The band will then take the stage in the evening to celebrate the release of their new album, Homespun.

Now 15-year veterans of the touring scene, The Nukes are made up of original members Ben "Country-Boy" Collier and Dave "Fingers of Fire" Parker, with Parker's son Josh Parker rounding out the trio.

Collier said a Nukes concert experience was always engaging, fun and uplifting and the audience should expect family-friendly entertainment.

"There'll be humour, as well as top-flight musicianship, three-part harmony and great songs."

They have appeared at Womad, Splore, the Auckland and Canterbury folk festivals, Oamaru Heritage Festival, New Plymouth Festival of Light, Wanaka Festival of Colour, Coastella Festival, the Taranaki, Southland and Hawke's Bay arts festivals, and the Bluff Oyster Festival.

Their song Worms picked up the best children's music video at the 2020 APRA NZ Children's Music Awards.

"There are only so many places you can go to on a ukulele, and we try and go to all of them," Collier said.

"There is an inherent sense of humour with the ukulele, and we try and stretch the limits."

Both shows and the workshop will be held at the Taihape Musicians Club on Saturday, July 9.

Entry for the kids' show (2pm-3pm) and workshop (6pm-7pm) is free, with $10 entry to the evening show (8pm-11pm).

For more details and bookings go to www.thenukes.co.nz