Sheep will be able to graze between and underneath the solar panels. Photo / Unsplash
Resource consent has been granted for a 93ha solar farm near Marton in the Rangitīkei District.
The company behind it is UK-based Harmony Energy (HEL), which also has operations in France, Poland, Germany and in other parts of New Zealand.
Harmony applied for resource consent under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 for the project which includes the installation of 28 power stations, two substations, a transformer and underground electricity cables.
The consenting panel for Harmony’s application said the farm would generate sufficient electricity to supply about 15,000 homes and would provide “significant benefits in terms of renewable energy generation”.
Engagement with iwi and hapū had been genuine and effective, it said.
“Iwi and hapū support the project and are receptive to maintain an ongoing relationship with HEL throughout the implementation of the project.”
Potential adverse effects, such as glint and glare, would be addressed by planting within three to five years, the panel said.
“In the meantime, HEL proposes that the deerlike - 2.1m high - security fencing will be covered with opaque screening material until 70% of plants reach a height of two metres.”
Harmony Energy has two years to implement the consent, with construction also estimated to take two years.
In spring, the company will begin building the Tauhei Solar Farm - about 330,000 solar panels on 182ha at Te Aroha West in Waikato.
Director Pete Grogan said the Marton farm, which would contain about 103,000 solar panels, and another recently-consented solar farm at Ōpunake would create about 400 fulltime jobs during construction periods.
“Solar farms not only support our environmental and energy security goals, but they’ll also help local businesses flourish through job creation and economic growth,” he said.
“Like Tauhei, these projects allow for continued farming and incorporate extensive native planting to enhance biodiversity and ecology.
“The designs are a collaborative effort and the team have done a fantastic job working with mana whenua and local partners.”
According to the panel, the Marton site covered about 120ha and was owned by two parties, with the land currently used for grazing of dry stock and seasonal cropping of maize.
The solar panels would be in rows between 3 and 4.5m apart, “allowing sheep to graze between and underneath them”.
“Traditional methods of farming do need to be diversified but there does need to be a healthy medium - where there is plenty of land for food production still in place.”
Morrison said there were areas of land not being used for production that could be prioritised for solar farms, such as alongside motorways.
“A lot of that land isn’t privately owned so maybe it’s a way for the Government to make some money.
“I do think there is a bigger discussion to be had around what maximising solar farming in New Zealand looks like.”
Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa has been approached for comment.
