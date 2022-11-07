Professor John O'Neill

U3A Whanganui is again pleased to invite the public to their November Lecture Series, to hear two exciting, topical and thought-provoking speakers from Massey University who will both inform and entertain.

The venue is St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Hall, Glasgow St. Admission is at 1.45pm for a start time of 2pm. All are welcome.

Associate Professor Imran Muhammad.

November 11

Transport planning for an ageing population

Associate Professor Imran Muhammad, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University.

New Zealand's population is steadily ageing. The ageing population has different needs and expectations for transport to maintain well-being and independence. This presentation covers whether transport planning in New Zealand accommodates the needs of the country's increasingly ageing population. The presentation discusses physical, service, perceptual, informational, and financial barriers the elderly are facing and suggests what should be done in the immediate future.

November 18

If schooling is the solution, what is the problem?

Professor John O'Neill, Institute of Education, Massey University

For the past 35 years, the shape of state schooling has been formed through the imperatives of parental choice and community governance mediated by national benchmark learning outcomes. What are the social and economic problems that such schooling attempts to solve? How successful has it been? How relevant is it to the world we will bequeath our grandchildren? What might be some practical alternatives?

This is an opportunity to see what U3A all is about. All welcome. Entry is by koha.