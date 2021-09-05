Two winning haiku chosen in Whanganui competition

It's "really really cool" to be co-winner of the haiku competition, Lola Fisher says. Photo / Bevan Conley

[030921WCBRCLol02.JPG] It's "really, really cool" to be the co-winner of the haiku competition, says Lola Fisher. Photo / Bevan Conley Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

The Guyton Group Trust's haiku poetry competition netted more than 200 entries and ended up with two winners.

It proved to the trust and co-judges Aaron and Saori Scythe that poetry is still beloved by Kiwis of all ages, trust co-chair Elise Goodge said.

The judges couldn't decide between two haiku, and thanks to an anonymous donor each of them won $100. Both haiku were written in winter, but one is about winter and the other about summer.

Wairau Valley woman Lorraine Brasch wrote:

Thousands of crystals

Glitter strewn across our path

Early morning frost

Its imagery was very classical, clear and beautiful, the judges said.

Whanganui's Lola Fisher, 13, entered the competition because she enters lots of things and is often lucky, she said, and because she loved writing poetry.

'I often just go into my room and write poetry, about whatever's on my mind at the moment," she said.

It was a cold August day, and she wished it was summer and warm enough to sit outside. She had an idea in her mind, and a few words she wanted to use. She wrote her haiku in 20 minutes, and sent it off in an email.

Kiwi summers and

White bread. Butter will not spread

Sunblock. Mum won't stop!

The judges liked the fact that her poem wasn't in the traditional form, but that it held the whole point of haiku, "the joy of life and a moment".

Lola put effort into her poem but was surprised and delighted to be a co-winner. She's saving some of the money, perhaps for a new bike, and likes the idea that her poem will join the other winner and be part of a Guyton St poetry trail.

"It will be really cool to see how that works out," she said.

Haiku originated in Japan, and judges Aaron and Saori Scythe met in Japan when he was living and working there. He is a ceramic artist and illustrator, with Māori and Japanese influences in his work.

The trust felt their arts pedigree and appreciation of haiku made them fitting judges.

The Guyton Group Trust plans to add art and culture to its central city street. It has held events for National Poetry Day (August 27) in previous years, but never a competition.



Running this one during a level 4 lockdown gave people time for creative projects, Goodge said. Entries came from all over New Zealand, and as far afield as Croatia. Entire school classes entered, encouraged by their teachers.