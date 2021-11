Ambulance and fire at the scene on Papaiti Rd in Whanganui on Sunday. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Two people have been seriously hurt after a car crash in Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Papaiti Rd near the Upokongaro Bridge at about 11:10am on Sunday.

The police say there was a single vehicle crash and the two people in the car were seriously injured.

Fire, police and ambulance were all in attendance.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.