Emergency services responded to a three-car incident in Castlecliff, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three-car incident in Castlecliff, Whanganui.

The incident occurred around 9.45am on Thursday on the corner of Cornfoot and Manuka Streets.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) all attended the incident.

Whanganui Fire Station officer Gerard Packard said three cars were involved in the incident and two people were transported to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries.

A Fenz spokesperson said two Whanganui fire trucks attended and assisted police and St John personnel.

More to come.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.