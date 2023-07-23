Two people died following a car crash on State Highway 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people are dead following a crash on State Highway 3 near Bulls.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Mchardies Rd and State Highway 3 around 4.25pm on Sunday.

Two people died at the scene.

The road was closed at 5.25pm and reopened at 9.40am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

