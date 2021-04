The crash happened at the intersection of Mosston Rd and Puriri St.

Two people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Whanganui.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mosston Rd and Puriri St in Castlecliff.

Police said they were alerted to the crash at 11.10am on Wednesday.

A St John spokesperson said two people with minor injuries had been transported by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

The road remains open to traffic.