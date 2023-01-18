Kevin Jensen keeping the beat at the 2021 Turakina Highland Games. Photo / NZME

The Turakina Highland Games is one of New Zealand’s oldest festivals and was cancelled for the first time in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2023 celebration will be held at Turakina Domain on Saturday, January 28, and organiser Debbie Benton said it promises to be a fabulous event.

“If we hadn’t had to call it off last year, this would be the 159th celebration,” said Benton.

“There is no way to guess how that might affect attendance this year but we had great numbers in 2021 and the forecast is looking great for this year.”

Benton said the Turakina Caledonian Society was expecting visitors from all over the North Island and there would be some national and international guest performers at the festival this year.

“We have a young piper from the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band and they are the world champions,” Benton said.

“A lot more people around the world are exploring their Scottish ancestry and that has led to more young people learning to become traditional musicians and dancers.”

Benton said there would be nine clan tents set up at the festival venue at Turakina Domain on Cameron Rd where people would be able to inquire about their Scottish roots and clan affiliations.

“They always have good knowledge and they are very willing to help people.”

In addition to the clan tents and Scottish stalls, there would be food and drink vendors as well as local produce and crafts.

Sarah Burgess (left) and Shaniah Kelly performing the Barracks Johnnie Dance at the 2019 Turakina Highland Games. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Saturday programme will begin with solo piping, drumming, pipe bands, and a veterans recital before the dancing begins.

“We will be having how-to sessions again this year where people can have a go at piping, dancing, or drumming and there will even be a workshop on how to wear a kilt correctly,” said Benton.

There will be traditional Scottish field events for adults and kids, including sheaf toss, shot put, caber toss, tug o’war, farmer’s walk, three-legged walk, and needle-in-the-haystack.

Later in the day, massed bands will play before the clan march and the haggis ceremony.

Traditionally the ceremonies were held at the Ben Nevis Tavern which is currently closed so Benton said there would be a big marquee for those parts of the festival this year.

For those who enjoy a late night the cèilidh (gathering) would begin at 9pm with live music provided by Bowmore.

“They are a great band who play traditional as well as their own contemporary music and they are likely to play into the wee hours. There will be traditional music and dancing, to begin with, and then things get more freeform,” said Benton.

“We have a great local farmer who kindly allows the use of his paddock for the late-night people to camp and there will be a quiet campsite at Turakina School.”

Benton said it was advisable for people attending the festival to wear hats and plenty of sunblock and take cash because electronic payments would be unavailable at most stalls.

Turakina Highland Games: Saturday, January 28, Turakina Domain, Cameron Rd, Gates open at 8am. $10 entry, children under 15 free.







