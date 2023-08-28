River City Filipino Club members learning new skills at a volleyball coaching clinic.

Friendship and family are at the heart of a local club’s efforts to bring sport and physical activity to the Filipino community, according to Sport Whanganui

The River City Filipino Club was formed in 2015 to unify, assist, and promote friendly relations among Filipino migrants in the Whanganui region.

The family-focused club provides support as well as sports, recreation, and cultural activities for its members.

Keen to offer more opportunities specifically for children and young people in their community, the club sought and was successful in being granted funding from Sport New Zealand’s Active Aotearoa Tū Manawa fund in July last year.

The Tū Manawa fund, administered by Sport Whanganui, has four rounds each year and is aimed at activating tamariki and rangatahi through play, active recreation, and sport.

The Filipino Club was granted $3478 to run 15 weeks of volleyball and basketball coaching and drills sessions for their rangatahi. The sessions were held every Sunday with 30-50 rangatahi attending each week.

Another achievement for the club was being able to hold a volleyball tournament for women and girls to improve their skills and confidence in the lead-up to their annual Filipino Sports Festival.

The regular coaching and competition provided rangatahi with new opportunities to be active, access to free and safe facilities for physical activity, and the opportunity for future youth-led sport programme initiatives.

The funding also allowed the club to hold two family days with games, puzzles, and relays aimed at children. The focus for these days was to strengthen community participation, create an opportunity for children and families to be active, and improve mental, social, and physical wellbeing.

Today, the club continues to benefit from a stronger community network and more active and confident youth as a result.

“For me, friendship and basketball games are the highlights of the activities. Thank you for the opportunity,” said L Penaflor, 12.

The next round of Tū Manawa funding opens in late October and is for projects seeking funding of up to and over $10,000. For more information, including eligibility criteria, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the Sport Whanganui website sportwhanganui.co.nz or contact Paula Darlington, Sport and Club Partnership Lead at 021 272 7100 or email paula@sportwhanganui.co.nz.