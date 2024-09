Two firetrucks from the Whanganui Fire Station responded to a truck crashing into a power pole in Castlecliff - with 24 homes losing power. Photo/ Eva de Jong.

A truck crashed into a power pole in Castlecliff on Monday afternoon causing 24 homes to lose power for just under 6 hours.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the incident at 2.25pm.

“The person wasn’t trapped and we got Powerco along to isolate the power before getting the person out of the truck,” a spokesman said.

A Powerco spokeswoman said 24 customers were affected as crews replaced the power pole.

“The power was out for just under 6 hours.”