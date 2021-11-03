Traffic light system in Whanganui CBD being upgraded

The project is expected to be completed by November 30. Photo / Bevan Conley

The project is expected to be completed by November 30. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Work is under way to upgrade the traffic light system at the intersection of Guyton St and Victoria Ave in central Whanganui.

Whanganui District Council roading transport engineer Chris Thrupp said traffic signal equipment and cabling at the location was becoming unreliable and parts to repair this older equipment were in short supply.

"The council has been waiting for funding to be approved to complete the work," Thrupp said.

The key outcome of the project was "reliability".

"The new equipment will allow 24/7 remote monitoring for faults, a traffic camera for incidents and optimisation of the signal phasing."

No temporary roundabout will be installed, but there is other temporary traffic management in place, with a priority give way for the Guyton St approaches.

Thrupp said the council had completed upgrades of most other intersections controlled by traffic signals, with just two in Wilson St to go.

The work is expected to be completed by November 30.

There is currently a 30km/h speed restriction at the Guyton St intersection, and pedestrians must give way to all traffic - there is currently no diagonal crossing.

Once the upgrade is complete, pedestrians will continue to cross diagonally. There will be no change to the intersection layout or kerb alignments.