Touched by an Angel: Angels are sent at just the right time

"For there is always light, if only we were brave enough to see it, if only we were brave enough to be it." - Amanda Gorman

What a week. One president leaves and a new one comes into power in America. Not sure I can yet call them the United States of America, but it seems we are closer to that this week than in the first week of January. How quickly things can change.

What an amazing young woman Amanda SC Gorman is. I was mesmerised as she delivered her poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

At 32 years of age, she is an activist on issues of feminism, oppression, race and marginalisation, as well as African diaspora; a published author in 2015 and the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate.

Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1998, raised by a single mother, with her twin sister, an activist and a filmmaker. With limited access to television, she described herself as a 'weird child' who enjoyed reading and writing. Not only that, but she has an auditory processing disorder, hypersensitive to sound and had a speech impediment, which she saw as a strength and a gift.

Nothing stopped this amazing young woman. I believe she is an Angel sent.

Whatever you believe, I believe that angels are sent. The angels that often touch my life are commissioned to guard me, while awake or asleep and at all times. The right person at the right time, appearing in our lives, I believe are human angels.

My angels remind me to tell you that we are all dearly loved, and we are never alone, that the universe of love and light surrounds us and showers us with blessings that ebb and flow in our hearts. Angels can turn our darkness to light, help our dreams to come true, and our worries to take flight.

As we enter the weeks ahead, I want to take heed of the words of the 46th President of the United States when he said in his inauguration speech, "Sometimes we need a hand, and sometimes we lend a hand". So, my friends and fellow angels, know when you need to take a hand. It is there for you. Know when to lend a hand, the need is right in front of you.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy