Tokyo students visit Whanganui in effort to boost international education

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
Tokyo Board of Education visits Whanganui with a cohort of 32 students who to learned all about Kiwi culture and everything Whanganui has to offer. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui is looking to Japan in an effort to boost its international education sector.

The city has recently hosted four cohorts of students and educators, led by Whanganui District Council’s economic development agency, Whanganui & Partners.

It aims to build upon the existing international education sector, which already

