“These visits create opportunities for local businesses, schools and cultural organisations to build long-term relationships with real economic value,” Whanganui & Partners team lead Tim Easton said.

Four delegations have visited from Tsuruoka, Nagaizumi, Ichihara City and the Tokyo Board of Education, bringing more than 90 students to the city.

The most recent visit was from the Tokyo Board of Education, with a delegation of 32 students, ages 15 to 17 from 12 Tokyo schools.

They arrived on August 24 and spent the following three days in Whanganui.

They first visited a local sheep farm in Okoia, before continuing to their accommodation in Ad Astra Hostel at Whanganui Girls’ College, whose staff helped to provide meals along with a catered lunch by Mint Cafe & Bar.

“It gave them a clear indication that Whanganui was able to host, accommodate, and nurture kids from all over the world,” Whanganui & Partners strategic lead capability Malcolm Whitlock said.

Students over the next three days visited local businesses, a dairy farm, Kai Iwi beach, Whanganui Regional Museum, Tylee Cottage, a waka tour on the Whanganui River and a ride in the Drurie Hill Elevator.

Other delegations in August similarly explored Whanganui along with home-stays, school immersion and other cultural activities.

Cullinane College hosted Ichihara City’s students for 10 days on their recent visit last month, building upon an existing relationship between both cities.

Principal Tony McBride said Whanganui students gained a global perspective through these programs, along with increased travel opportunities as the relationship between local schools and Japanese schools grow.

“It’s a real privilege to host these young people and see the connections grow,” McBride said.

The council hoped by demonstrating how Whanganui’s export economy is rooted in primary industries, the Unesco City of Design designation, and the opportunities international students will have access to will continue to make Whanganui district an appealing destination for international schools.