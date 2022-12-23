Police say they received reports of the crash at 3.30pm on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A crash involving three cars on the Bulls bridge on Friday afternoon is holding up traffic on State Highway 3.

The police say they are responding to a crash on the Rangitīkei River Bridge that sits just outside of Bulls.

At 3.30pm police received a report of the crash involving three vehicles, which has blocked the bridge.

Traffic management is being put in place, police said.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“We assessed and treated six patients; two in a moderate condition and four in a minor condition, all transported to Whanganui hospital,” a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.