Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The price of finding love: Nicky Rennie

By
5 mins to read
I’m sick to death of the attitude that one simply can’t be happy unless they are with someone else, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

I’m sick to death of the attitude that one simply can’t be happy unless they are with someone else, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.

OPINION

We are in the middle of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle